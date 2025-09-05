Chennai, September 4: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his London visit, signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively. CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing an X post, he called it "six strategic wins" for the state.He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu."He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd's List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says No Compromise on State's Rights, Defends Participation in NITI Aayog Meet.

"We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd's List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector," he wrote on X. "The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce. We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing," the X post read. NITI Aayog Meeting: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Demands 50% Share in Central Taxes.

According to a statement by Tamil Nadu government's nodal agency 'Guidance', Rolls-Royce has confirmed expansion plans for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), research and development (R&D) and expansion of International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) in Hosur.Lloyd's List will expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai with 200 new jobs, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's critical role in maritime analytics and the Blue Economy.

Wilson Power will invest Rs 300 crore in a transformer unit for renewables, creating 543 jobs, while Britannia RFID will invest Rs 520 crore in Tiruppur and Namakkal for RFID manufacturing, enabling supply chain traceability and 550 jobs, the statement said. Ecole Intuit Lab and Sakthi Excellence Academy will establish a design institution in Coimbatore, and the University of Exeter will foster research, faculty exchange, and knowledge partnerships.

Earlier on Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future.Stalin announced that 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, which will aim to create over 15,000 new jobs in the state.