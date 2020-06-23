Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu has demanded the government to immediately arrest State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

Rambabu said, "the self-proclaimed State Election Commissioner should step out of the constitutional position as he lost eligibility to hold such a responsible position."

He referred to a video that went viral in social media in which Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is seen meeting with two politicians, who are in BJP but close to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ambati Rambabu said that the video footage shows Nimmagadda Ramesh meeting with BJP RS MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas.

Ambati Rambabu reminded that while YS Chowdary is a turncoat from TDP; Kamineni Srinivas is very close to TDP.

Rambabu further asked, "What has Nimmagadda Ramesh discussed for more than 1.5 hours with those leaders, what conspiracies have they hatched together?"

Rambabu alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh is acting against the state government and demanded the state government take action against him.

He also alleged that Ramesh and both BJP leaders were caught red-handed, that's why they remained tight-lipped. He demanded that all three of them should open mouths or surrender to the police.

"The party will consult legal experts and move ahead accordingly," he added.

Rambabu slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he is "master of managing systems".

"Naidu plants people in systems and uses them for his political gains," he alleged.

He recalled that their [Naidu] party has alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had colluded with TDP and conspired against the present government. Rambabu reiterated that the letter released a few months ago on the name of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was actually drafted in TDP office.

Today a video went viral in which Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was seen meeting with BJP leaders YS Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas, who are very close to Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting reportedly took place at 10:40 AM on June 13 in a private hotel in Hyderabad.

The matter of removal of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner is pending before Supreme Court. (ANI)

