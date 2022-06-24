New Delhi, June 24: The Centre has extended a Z category cover of armed CRPF commandos to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, officials said on Friday. The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said. A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential Candidate To File Her Nomination Today in Delhi.

Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27 following which he will travel across the country seeking votes in his favour. The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21. Kovind's term will end on July 24.

