Ahead of the Presidential Election 2022, Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA will file her nomination today in Delhi. Yesterday, Droupadi Murmu met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and several other BJP leaders. PM Modi in a tweet said that Murmu's Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. "Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding," he said.

Check tweet:

