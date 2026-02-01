Scroll below to know if the stock market is open or closed today, February 1, for the Union Budget 2026-27 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mumbai, February 1: In a rare departure from standard practice, India's premier bourses, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open for a full live trading session today (Sunday), February 1. The decision follows the government's scheduling of the Union Budget presentation on a Sunday, a move that happens only for the second time in independent India's history.

To ensure real-time price discovery and allow investors to react immediately to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fiscal announcements, the exchanges will operate across all segments, including Equity, F&O, and Commodities. Union Budget 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech.

Trading Schedule and Timings for Union Budget 2026

The bourses have confirmed that standard market timings will apply for the Sunday session. The pre-open session for equities will commence at 9:00 AM, followed by the normal market opening at 9:15 AM.

Market Segment Pre-Open / Special Session Normal Trading Hours Equity & Derivatives 9:00 AM – 9:08 AM 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM Commodities (MCX) 8:45 AM – 8:59 AM 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Commodities (NCDEX) 9:45 AM – 10:00 AM 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Settlement Holiday Constraints

While trading will be active, investors should note that February 1 is officially categorised as a settlement holiday. This distinction introduces specific limitations for Sunday’s trades:

Sell Proceeds: Funds or credits from transactions made on Friday, January 30, will not be available for trading on Sunday.

Sale Restrictions: Shares purchased on Friday (January 30) cannot be sold during the Sunday session.

Fund Withdrawals: Payout requests placed over the weekend will only be processed on Monday, February 2, once regular banking and settlement cycles resume.

Historical Significance of Markets Remaining Open on Sunday

Opening the markets on a Sunday for the Budget is an exceptional event. The only other instance occurred on February 28, 1999, when the then-Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Budget under the Vajpayee government on Sunday. Typically, the Budget is a "market-neutral" day until the speech begins at 11:00 AM, at which point volatility usually spikes across sensitive sectors like banking, infrastructure, and consumer goods. Income Tax Slabs and Rates: Know New vs Old Regime Ahead of Budget 2026.

Market analysts suggest that the Sunday session will eliminate the risk of a massive "gap opening" on Monday, as the market will have already digested the core details of the Finance Minister’s record-breaking ninth consecutive budget speech.

