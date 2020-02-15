India U-17 Women's Football Team Face Romania in Friendly Game

Turkler (Turkey), Feb 15 (PTI) India U-17 women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby expects a "physical battle" when it face Romania in the first of two friendly games here on Sunday.

"Romania have a good passing game and have players with good technical skills. They are a physical team and have players who like to tackle a lot. They like to have to tougher games in terms of physicality and it is good for us to get used to that type of opposition," Dennerby said.

Dennerby, who has the experience of leading Sweden and Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup, added that his side will have the upper hand when it comes to speed.

"One advantage for us is in terms of pace and movement as we have quicker players. I expect a physical game and I want us to come out with a victory against Romania," he said.

The Indian team arrived here on Tuesday to prepare for the matches.

Talking about the preparations, Dennerby said that he's happy with what he has seen so far and that the focus was to make the back-line solid.

"Training has been good in general. We have worked a bit more on the defensive organization than we used to do. We think it's a good time to work with things such as structure and movement in order to have a really good defence.

"We feel comfortable with what we have seen so far and players are adapting and understanding what we want them to do," said the Swede.

With the weather here on the cooler side -- hovering around 15 to 17 degree Celsius --, the head coach said it's sometimes good to train in such conditions.

"The weather has not been a problem at all. It is good sometimes to have training sessions when it is not that warm. However, we are more interested in doing the right things on the field," he signed off.

