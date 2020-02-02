Indian Women Struggle to 103/9 Against Australia

Canberra, Feb 2 (PTI) A poor batting display saw the Indian women struggle to 103 for nine against Australia in their T20 tri-series match here on Sunday.

Barring opener Smriti Mandhana (35) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (28), Indian batters showed complete lack of application after being asked to bat.

India, who had beaten England in the tournament opener, lost their last six wickets for 21 runs with pacer Ellyse Perry (4/13 in 4 overs) picking three of them in one over.

The tri-series is an important preparatory event ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning in Australia later this month. PTI

