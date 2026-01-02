HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Zimbabwe Cricket has officially announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, marking the nation’s return to the global stage after missing the 2024 edition. Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza will captain the side, which features a strategic blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent that dominated the recent Africa Qualifier. South Africa Announces 15-Member Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Aiden Markram to Lead, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs Excluded.

The squad announcement comes as "The Chevrons" look to build on a flawless qualification campaign where they remained unbeaten on home soil. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026.

Veteran Recalls and Leadership

The most notable inclusion is the return of former captain Graeme Cremer. The 39-year-old leg-spinner, who ended a seven-year hiatus from international cricket late last year, has been rewarded for his form in the recent tri-series in Pakistan. His experience is expected to be vital on the spin-friendly tracks of Sri Lanka and India.

Joining Cremer in the veteran category is wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor. Taylor’s presence in the middle order provides a stabilizing influence for a team that has occasionally struggled with batting consistency in high-pressure ICC events.

The Powerhouse Core

Sikandar Raza remains the linchpin of the squad. Coming off a record-breaking year where he hit the joint-second fastest century in T20I history, Raza’s dual threat with bat and ball remains Zimbabwe's primary weapon.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Blessing Muzarabani, who returns to full fitness after a back injury, and the left-arm speed of Richard Ngarava. Together, they form one of the more formidable opening bowling pairs outside of the top-ranked nations.

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Rising Stars to Watch

The selection committee has also shown faith in youth, specifically Brian Bennett, who was named Player of the Tournament during the Africa Qualifiers. Bennett’s aggressive approach at the top of the order, alongside Tadiwanashe Marumani, signaled a shift in Zimbabwe’s T20 philosophy toward a more modern, high-strike-rate game.

Path to the Trophy

Zimbabwe has been placed in Group B, where they will face a challenging path to the Super 8s. Their group opponents include: Australia, Sri Lanka (Co-hosts), Ireland, Oman. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2026; Including ICC T20 World Cup, Asian Games and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - Check Schedule.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Oman on February 9 in Colombo. Having failed to qualify for the 2024 tournament, the current squad carries the weight of a fan base eager to see the team replicate the "giant-killing" form they displayed during the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

