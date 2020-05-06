India's COVID-19 Cases Near 50,000, Maharashtra Continues to Have Maximum Cases

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The coronavirus cases in India rose by 2,958 since Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 49,391 with Maharashtra accounting for little less than one third cases in the country.The recovery rate was 28.72 per cent but the count continued to moving upwards towards the 50,00 mark. In the last 24 hours, 1457 patients were cured taking the total number to 14,183.Health Ministry said that an increase of 2,958 has been noted in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country since yesterday. There are 33,514 active cases and 1,694 persons have died.Maharashtra continued to have maximum cases in the country at 15,525. This includes 2819 cured/discharged and 617 deaths.The government said that regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of such foreign nationals whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1 (midnight) till the date on which prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India is lifted, would be extended on 'gratis' basis, on submission of an online application by the foreigners.Such extensions would be granted for a period up to 30 days from the date of lifting the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India without over stay penalty.The Home Ministry has decided that all existing visas granted to foreigners except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories would remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by the government.The Ministry specified that the right of multiple entry life-long visa facility for visiting India for any purpose granted to persons registered as Overseas Citizen of India cardholders would continue to be kept in abeyance till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers.The Indian Navy has launched Operation "SamudraSetu" as a part of national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas. Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are enroute the port of Male to commence evacuation operations from May 8 as part of Phase-1.Here are important coronavirus updates from across the country1) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today and that the total number of coronavirus cases is now at 502, including 30 active cases.2) No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar in the last 24 hours and no patients were discharged on Wednesday.3)Tamil Nadu on Wednesday registered as many as 771 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 4829.4) No corona positive case has been reported in the Uttarakhand for the last two days and the doubling rate has improved to 47 days.5) The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal has gone up to 1,456 after 112 new positive cases were reported.6) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma today formally launched COVID-19 treatment with plasma therapy at the city's SMS Medical College through video conferencing. SMS Medical College has received permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to treat 20 critical patients with this therapy.7) Kolkata Medical College would be converted into a full-fledged COVID hospital in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.8) Asia's biggest slum Dharavi on Wednesday reported 68 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the virus.9) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a high-level meeting to review the prevailing situation and preparedness for management of COVID-19 in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the worst virus affected states in the country.10) The Union Health Minister also assured that additional teams comprising officials from Centre will also deployed in the states as per their request. He informed that the states may also take advantage from the support offered by AIIMS-Delhi for treatment guidance and clinical management of COVID-19 patients through the National Teleconsultation Centre (CoNTeC), where doctors/specialists from AIIMS, New Delhi provide support in real-time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)