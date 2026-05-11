Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Price in India, Features and Specifications

Ducati has officially launched the Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, marking a significant entry into the country’s growing ultra-luxury motorcycle segment. This limited-edition model represents a high-profile collaboration between two iconic Italian manufacturers, blending the high-performance engineering of Ducati’s flagship superbike with the distinct design language of Lamborghini’s Revuelto supercar. The arrival of this machine in India, with the first unit already delivered to a customer in Mumbai, underscores the increasing demand for exclusive, investment-grade motorcycles among domestic collectors.

The design of this special edition moves beyond traditional aesthetics, incorporating structural elements and materials directly inspired by automotive hypercars. The motorcycle features extensive carbon fibre bodywork and bespoke components that mirror the aggressive lines and aerodynamic vents of the Revuelto. This launch highlights a strategic move to offer a cross-brand appeal for elite enthusiasts, combining track-ready performance with the prestige of a limited global production run. The integration of high-end cycling hardware and specialised racing accessories further distinguishes this model from the standard premium offerings in the market. Renault Duster Evolution Variant Starts Arriving at Dealerships in India; Check Price, Specifications.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Specifications and Features

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which delivers a peak power output of 215.5 hp and 123.6 Nm of torque. The mechanical setup includes an Akrapovic titanium silencer to reduce weight and enhance the exhaust note, alongside a dry clutch system. For handling and stability, the bike is equipped with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension and Brembo Stylema R calipers for high-performance braking. The forged magnesium wheels are specifically designed to replicate the rim pattern of the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Visually, the motorcycle is finished in a Verde Citrea and Arancio Dac livery, featuring the number ‘63’ to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini. The use of carbon fibre extends to the heel guards, wings, and various covers to ensure a lightweight and rigid structure. Only 630 units of this model have been produced globally, and each purchase includes a certificate of authenticity to verify its status as a rare collector's item. The motorcycle also features a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with dedicated graphics and advanced electronic rider aids. Maruti Eeco Star Edition With 18 New Accessories Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Price in India

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is priced at INR 1 crore (ex-showroom) in India. This positioning makes it one of the most expensive motorcycles ever sold in the country, targeted specifically at high-net-worth individuals and automotive collectors. The price includes a dedicated box of racing components, including a carbon fibre open clutch cover and various racing bungs. Given the limited global availability, the model is expected to maintain high resale value within the international and domestic luxury markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).