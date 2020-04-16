Indore COVID-19 Tally Rises to 591

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): With 36 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of the cases reached 591, said chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State has reported 987 positive COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths due to coronavirus so far.India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 while 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

