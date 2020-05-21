J-K: Policeman Succumbs to Injuries in Terrorist Attack in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): One of the two jawans, who sustained injuries in the firing by terrorists in Pulwama, has succumbed to his injuries, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.Terrorists had attacked a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off. Now the search is on for the terrorists.More information is awaited. (ANI)

