Poonch, September 14: Three alleged terror sympathisers were arrested from Poonch along with the recovery of three AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of warlike stores, police said on Sunday. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, the arrests were made after "dogged determination and relentless investigation." "Dogged determination and relentless investigation lead to the arrest of 03 terror sympathisers, along with the recovery of 07 AKs (04 recovered earlier) and a large quantity of warlike stores in Poonch," said IGP, Jammu Zone, in a post on X on Sunday. Srinagar Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed in Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dachigam Area.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The slain militants have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian. According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site. Three Terrorists Killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ Were Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate.

"The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, alongwith the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.

