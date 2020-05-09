Jharkhand: 2 More Test Covid-19 Positive; Total Cases Now 156

Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) Two more persons on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 156 in Jharkhand.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, the two new cases were detected in Dhanbad district.

There are now 75 active cases while 78 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, they said.

Two persons have died of the disease while one succumbed due to Comorbidity conditions.

