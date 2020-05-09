JKSRTC Bus Carrying Migrant Workers, Students Leave from Chandigarh on Friday

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): A Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) bus carrying migrant labourers, students and workers has left from Chandigarh."A Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) bus, carrying migrant labourers, students and workers of the Union Territory, left from Chandigarh yesterday, amid coronavirus lockdown. A student from Doda, along with his two dogs, also boarded the bus," said an official.On May 9, 166 of 406 people including migrant labourers, pilgrims and tourists, who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir amid national lockdown to contain coronavirus, were sent to their native towns in four buses travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)