Hisar, June 10: Social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on suspicion of espionage last month, on Tuesday sought regular bail from a local court, her lawyer said. Malhotra moved a regular bail plea before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar through her lawyer Kumar Mukesh. The court sought a reply from the police by June 11, he added. On June 9, the court extended Malhotra's judicial custody and fixed her case's hearing on June 23.

The 33-year-old YouTuber had appeared before the court through video-conferencing. Hisar Police arrested Malhotra on suspicion of espionage on May 16 and she was subsequently remanded to five days of police custody by the court. Following the completion of the remand, the court extended the custody by four more days after the police sought to question her further. On May 26, the court remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days. Haryana: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Judicial Custody Extended by 14 Days.

Malhotra, who hails from the city, ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO". She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hisar Police previously said no evidence had emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military- or defence-related information but claimed she was in contact with some people, aware that they were Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO). Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: New Details Emerge, Investigative Agencies Uncover Link to Pakistani Retired Cop Nasir Dhillon and Spy YouTuber.

Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage. The police have claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an asset.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)