Hisar (Haryana) [India], June 9 (ANI): A court in Hisar, Haryana, on Monday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by 14 days. According to her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, the court had previously sent Malhotra to judicial custody on May 26, which concluded on June 9.

Malhotra appeared before the court of Sunil Kumar on June 9, and the next hearing has been scheduled for June 23. Malhotra will appear in court again on that date.

Kumar Mukesh said, "The last hearing took place on 26th May, during which the court of Sunil Kumar had sent Jyoti Malhotra to 14 days of judicial custody, which concluded today, 9th June. She appeared again before the same court today, and now the next hearing has been scheduled for 23rd June. Jyoti Malhotra will appear in court again on that date."

He further said that Jyoti's bail petition is being prepared, and if possible, it would be filed this week.

He said that the police are analysing Jyoti's bank account and the data recovered from the phone and laptop. He said that the podcast of Jyoti Malhotra with a Pakistani YouTuber that has surfaced talks about brotherhood only.

Earlier on May 29, the lawyer said that Jyoti has made videos for her YouTube channel at different places and has also gone abroad with a visa. On May 26, the court sent Jyoti to judicial custody for fourteen days.

The YouTuber was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

Following her arrest, Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, said that facts are being verified. "We have just received information that YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visited Puri's Jagannath temple and posted a video regarding it on Instagram. She also visited Chilika and Konark. She was in touch with a YouTuber from Odisha. We are verifying all the facts. We are in touch with our counterparts in Haryana regarding Jyoti Malhotra," the police official said. (ANI)

