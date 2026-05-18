K Rajan Dies at 85: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Remembers Veteran Filmmaker’s Contribution to Cinema (View Post)

Chennai, May 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay expressed condolences on the demise of veteran producer, director, and actor K Rajan, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. In a condolence message shared on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry."

He further praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector. "Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema," the statement read. Highlighting Rajan's decades-long association with the industry, the Chief Minister added, "His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication." Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies by Suicide at 85; Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar and Others Pay Tribute.

Concluding the message, he wrote, "I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry." K Rajan was known for producing several Tamil films, including 'Thangamana Thangachi' and 'Chinna Poovai Killathe'. Over the years, he established himself as a producer, director and actor, earning recognition for his multifaceted contribution to Tamil cinema. Tamil Director-Actor SS Stanley Dies at 57 in Chennai Due to Health Related Complications.

CM Vijay Condoles Death of Filmmaker K Rajan

Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan also appeared in several Tamil films such as 'Michael Raj', 'Sonthakkaran', 'Veettoda Mappillai', 'Paambhu Sattai', 'Thunivu' and 'Bakasuran'. News of his demise prompted condolences from members of the Tamil film fraternity, with several celebrities mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker and actor.

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