Director and actor SS Stanley, known for helming April Maadathil (2002), Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan (2004) and Kizhakku Kadarkarai Salai (2006), died at the age of 58 on Tuesday (April 15) in Chennai. According to reports, he passed away due to health-related complications. Stanley was undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues over the past few years. Reports also revealed that Kollywood star Dhanush was financially supporting Stanley's treatment. As a director, he made his debut in 2002 with April Maadathil, starring Srikanth and Sneha. As an actor, he was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 hit Maharaja. Bank Janardhan, Veteran Kannada Actor Renowned for His Comic Roles, Dies at 77 Due to Age-Related Complications.

Tamil Director-Actor SS Stanley No More

RIP SS Stanley sir, a true lover of cinema. We miss you - Team Parasakthi. At our look test for Parasakthi. pic.twitter.com/ex9N3X8TkN — Sudha Kongara (@Sudha_Kongara) April 15, 2025

