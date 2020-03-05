Kadaknath Scam: Police Take Sangli Firm Owner's Custody

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI) Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the founder-director of a Sangli-based agro firm in the multi-crore Kadaknath chicken scam.

Sudhir Mohite, who was lodged in Kolhapur jail in another case, was arrested in the scam, a police official said here on Thursday.

A case had been registered by Pune Police against Mohite, Sandip Mohite and Hanumant Jagdale of Maharayat Agro India last year.

Farmers from several districts of Maharashtra had lodged cases against the company for allegedly duping them after promising to help them rear chickens of Kadaknath breed.

"Mohite was produced before a court here and remanded in police custody till March 7," said the officer.

