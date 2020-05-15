Kareena, Saif, Taimur Get 'quarantine 2020 Imprinted for Life'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Engaging in artistic activities amid lockdown, it seems like Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur are making the 2020 quarantine memorable for life, as the superstar shared a picture of an artwork created by herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur.The 39-year-old star on Friday put out a picture of Saif holding a white piece of cloth with hand imprints. The artwork has been created by Kareena, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star and little Tim Tim. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith [?] #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within just 30 minutes of being posted. Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor liked the artwork by the Pataudis.While Kareena's friend Amrita Arora, in awe of the creative piece left two heart emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, the 'Jab We Met' star has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Earlier in the day, giving a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine, Kareena shared a brief video clip on Instagram and revealed her 'Summer essentials.'She shared a video to share her love for 'Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks."The 'Udta Punjab' star listed them under the category of her 'summer essentials' in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout. (ANI)

