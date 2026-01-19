Davanagere, January 19: A total of four spotted deer have died at the Indira Priyadarshini Mini Zoo near Anagodu in Karnataka's Davangere division in the last three days. As a precautionary measure, Deputy Conservator of Forests Harshavardhan stated that the zoo has been temporarily closed for public viewing until further orders. On January 16, the first spotted deer died, prompting divisional officials to immediately implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Subsequently, on January 17, two more deer died; as a result, members of the Animal Health Advisory Committee were immediately asked to visit the site.

However, another deer also died on January 18, and this time the committee members inspected the site and sent blood samples and organs to the laboratory to determine the exact cause of death. After evaluating the initial symptoms, the committee suspects the outbreak may be a contagious disease known as 'Hemorrhagic Septicemia' (HS). Python Swallows Deer, Later Dies After Being Dragged by Villagers in UP's Amroha (Watch Video).

To prevent the further spread of the infection, several emergency measures have been taken. Prophylactic and preventive treatments were initiated immediately for the remaining deer, and appropriate medical protocols have been implemented in consultation with senior veterinarians and experts. Furthermore, strict biosecurity measures have been enforced throughout the zoo, accompanied by continuous monitoring of the animals. According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, the mini zoo currently houses a total of 170 spotted deer, and consists of 94 females, 58 males, and 18 calves. Authorities have requested the public to cooperate with the temporary closure to ensure the safety and survival of the remaining population.

In another incident, the authority of Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden has taken precautionary measures to keep animals warm during the winter season. The zoo authority has installed heaters, stubble, and high-powered electric bulbs to keep animals warm. Rajani Kanta Deka, Head Animal Keeper of Assam State Zoo, told ANI that they have installed heaters for lions, tigers and other wild animals. 'Chital' Death in Bihar: Spotted Deer Dies Due to Heart Attack in Banka District.

"We are provided stubble for animals in the Guwahati State Zoo. We have provided heaters for lions and tigers. The heaters are on for 24 hours. They are kept under the sun in the morning, and at night heaters are provided in the night shed. This has been done as per the direction of the Assam State Zoo director. For animals like tortoises, we have provided stubble," said Deka "We have installed heaters for the maximum number of animals. We have also arranged electric bulbs for snakes, birds," added Deka.

