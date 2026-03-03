Bengaluru, March 3: A love marriage that began just a year ago ended in tragedy after a man allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide in Bengaluru.

The couple, Deepant Sabar and Manjula Sabar, natives of Odisha, had recently moved into a rented house in Heelalige village, located in the Bengaluru Urban district. According to police, the incident took place on the night of February 25 after an argument reportedly broke out between the two over a family related issue. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Murders 21-Year-Old Wife in Tiruvallur After Lover’s Insistence, Attempts to Fake Death As Accident; Police Expose Plot.

Officials said the verbal altercation escalated, and Deepant allegedly assaulted Manjula inside their home, leading to her death. After the incident, he is believed to have recorded a video message on his mobile phone, expressing that he loved his wife and could not live without her. He later died by suicide in the same house. Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral.

The incident came to light two days later when the house owner grew suspicious and checked through a window. Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot. The bodies were shifted to a private hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

Deepant worked at a private company in Bommasandra. Police sources said Manjula was allegedly unaware of his first marriage and two children. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

