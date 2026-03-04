Bengaluru, March 4: A 35-year-old software engineer allegedly ended her life at her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday, March 3, following a domestic altercation. The deceased, identified as Sushma, was a former employee of the IT firm Dell. She was found hanging. Local authorities have initiated a probe into the incident, leading to the arrest of her husband on charges related to dowry harassment.

According to preliminary police reports, the fatal incident was preceded by a heated argument between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana. The dispute reportedly centered on cooking and household responsibilities. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Domestic Dispute, Records Video Message, Dies by Suicide in Heelalige.

Sushma's family has alleged that she was frequently harassed by her mother-in-law, who reportedly restricted her from performing kitchen duties and subjected her to emotional distress over various domestic issues. Police noted that while the immediate trigger appeared to be a minor argument, there had been a history of frequent disputes within the household.

Police Action and Arrests in the Cae

Following the death, Sushma's family filed a formal complaint with the local police, accusing her husband’'s family of persistent dowry harassment. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and took Sushma's husband, Puneeth Kumar, into custody.

Deceased: Sushma, 35 (Former Dell Engineer)

Sushma, 35 (Former Dell Engineer) Accused: Puneeth Kumar (Husband, Arrested); Kalpana (Mother-in-law, Absconding)

Puneeth Kumar (Husband, Arrested); Kalpana (Mother-in-law, Absconding) Charges: Dowry harassment and abetment of suicide

A search is currently underway for Kalpana, who has been missing since the incident. Authorities are recording statements from neighbors and relatives to determine the extent of the alleged harassment.

Marital Background of the Deceased Woman

Sushma and Puneeth Kumar had been married for five years and shared a four-year-old son. While the couple lived in a residential neighborhood of Bengaluru, family members indicated that the relationship had been strained for some time due to recurring conflicts over household management. The Bengaluru police have reiterated the availability of mental health support and counseling services for those facing domestic distress. A detailed investigation is ongoing to uncover further details regarding the history of the couple's domestic life.

