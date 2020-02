Coronavirus Scare in India: Karnataka Poultry Industry Suffers Losses Amid Rumours of Chicken Infected with COVID-19

Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation President DK Kantharaju. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 19: The poultry industry is facing losses amid rumours of the discovery of a chicken infected with coronavirus in Bengaluru. DK Kantharaju, president, Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation said, "Karnataka is facing losses of Rs 60 to 65 crores. The consumption percentage has also decreased by 30-35 per cent".

Atiq, a meat seller, said, "Because of coronavirus people are scared. But I want to say that chicken is safe to consume here. All this fear is caused due to fake news on social media. COVID-19: Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts to 2,000 in China, Number of Confirmed Cases Jumps to 74,185.

"Another person Abdul Hafeez said, "Chicken and coronavirus are not related. People are scared because of what is being spread on social media. The business has definitely gone down due to fear of coronavirus."

