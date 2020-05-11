Kejriwal, Gehlot Pray for Former PM Manmohan Singh's Health

New Delhi/Jaipur (Delhi/Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi and Rajasthan Chief Ministers have expressed concern regarding the health of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh who was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday."Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life."Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday following chest pain.The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted in surgery.He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

