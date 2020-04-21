Kerala Coconut Tree Climber Supplies Free Water, Snacks Daily to Cops on Lockdown Duty

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Gireesh, a coconut tree climber is a familiar face for police in Alappuzha. Ever since the lockdown has started, this Kalavoor native has been fetching free food and water for them as his token of appreciation for the work they render for the society."I see this man wearing shabby clothes, travelling on his two-wheeler on a daily basis and exchanging pleasantries with cops on duty. When I enquired about him, the policemen told me that the man supplies them with water and snacks daily," said Tolson Joseph, Kalavoor, Sub Inspector.Joseph said that even if the police refuse, Gireesh leaves behind the water and snacks. Like health workers, police are also on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 and such gestures by the laypeople are motivational.Kunjumol, a policewoman said that Gireesh brings water and bananas to beat duty police at all points."His action is a welcome gesture as he is appreciating our work. We are carrying out our duty in this hot weather and during this lockdown no shops are open. Though our department supplies food and water, by his work he is helping us," she said.Reshmi, another constable also has all praise for Gireesh. " From his limited income, he is doing this for us. He goes to all the points where police are on duty and supplies water and snacks. Also,under this scorching heat when we are doing our duty his act is of great help, " she said.Gireesh earns less than Rs 100 for climbing a coconut tree."From my earnings, I am spending a part on these police personnel, who are performing their duty for all of us during the coronavirus outbreak. I don't have money to buy them big meals. But I do what I can- be it a banana or a bottle of soda," said the coconut tree climber. (ANI)

