Kerala Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 21 (ANI): As many as 24 more people have tested positive of coronavirus on Thursday, said Kerala Health Department."With 24 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of active cases in the state has mounted to 177 and a total of 510 people have recovered," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.As per the latest Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,12,359, including 45,300 recovered/migrated and 3,435 deaths. (ANI)

