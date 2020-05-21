Kolkata Airport Resumes Operation Post Cyclone Amphan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kolkata airport operation has resumed from 12 pm on Thursday after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state."Kolkata airport back to operation from 12 pm today after cyclone Amphan ravaged at a wind speed of 130 km per hour," read an official statement issued by the Kolkata airport.It further read, "First flight, a chartered plane landed at 14:31 hrs for the evacuation of stranded Russian nationals. The first departure was SpiceJet cargo flight for Delhi."Earlier today, Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, informed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar has been damaged due to Cyclone Amphan. (ANI)

