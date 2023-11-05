Ambala, Nov 5 (PTI) Ten mobile phones and intoxicant pills were recovered from five prisoners during a surprise raid in Ambala Central Jail, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been lodged against the accused inmates at Baldev Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the jail administration and an investigation has been launched, they said.

A total of 10 mobile phones, four mobile chargers, three SIM cards and 78 intoxicant pills were recovered during the raid conducted on Saturday, according to the officials.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Central Jail, Prince Kumar said the jail administration received secret information on Saturday evening that someone had thrown three packets, possibly containing mobile phones and intoxicant pills, inside the boundary walls of the jail from outside.

A raid team was formed and all jail barracks were searched late in the evening along with police personnel, he said.

According to the complaint lodged by the jail administration, the raid team first caught two prisoners and recovered a few mobile phones and a SIM card from them. A number of intoxicant pills were also found.

Later, more mobile phones, chargers and SIM cards were recovered from other prisoners, the complaint stated.

