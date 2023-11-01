Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, also known as Chhattisgarh State Formation Day or Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, is an annual celebration marked on November 1 each year. It commemorates the day when the state of Chhattisgarh was officially carved out of the state of Madhya Pradesh and became a separate entity in 2000. As per records, the mythological name of Chhattisgarh is Kaushal Rajya, the mother of Lord Ram. Chhattisgarh is popular for its rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, waterfalls, temples and diverse tribal communities. Scroll down to learn more about Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, the history and significance of the day and more. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Share on Chhattisgarh Formation Day.

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day History

The President of India gave his consent to the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2000 on August 25, following which the Government of India set November 1 2000, as the day Madhya Pradesh would be divided into Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Since then, the state government of Chhattisgarh organises a 5-day festival starting November 1 every year in the capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, to mark the formation of the state. The festivities showcase the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh and the important role of the tribes.

As per records, the first event was organised at Science College, Raipur. The first Chief Guest was Sonia Gandhi, but from 2004, the event took place at Rajyotsava Ground, Atal Nagar, till 2018, and from 2019 again, it was organised at Science College, Raipur to date. Traditional Dishes To Enjoy As You Celebrate the Chhattisgarh State Formation Day.

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day Significance

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava holds great significance for the people of the state as it marks the anniversary of the day when the state was formed. It's a time for the people of Chhattisgarh to come together and take pride in their state's achievements and contributions over the years. Several events are held across the state as part of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava festivities that go on for five days. Cultural performances, parades, exhibitions, sports events, and flag-hoisting ceremonies are also held to celebrate the day.

