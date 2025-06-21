Gurugram, Jun 21 (PTI) The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated in the Gurugram district with the theme of Yoga for One Earth, One Health and Yoga with Drug-Free Haryana, officials said on Saturday.

The main event took place at the Chaudhary Surendra Singh Cricket Pavilion in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, with cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh serving as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Singh stated that yoga has become a global movement due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasized that yoga is more than just a form of exercise; it represents a journey towards establishing harmony with oneself, the world, and nature. He also urged people to integrate yoga into their daily lives.

"Today, the whole world accepts the supremacy of India's yoga and sadhana system. The desire to learn yoga is drawing many foreigners towards India. The world has also accepted the fact that while yoga makes the body healthy, it also uplifts the mind, intellect and soul," he stated.

Singh further encouraged citizens to contribute to a "yoga-oriented, drug-free Haryana," urging the residents of Gurugram to come forward to protect the environment and pursue a polythene-free district.

International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the block level throughout the district. MLA Bimla Chaudhary was the chief guest in Block Pataudi, MLA Tejpal Tanwar in Sohna, and MLA Mukesh Sharma in Farrukhnagar.

Actresses Malaika Arora and Sonal Chauhan also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations in Gurugram.

Arora taught yoga to attendees at the DLF Club, while Chauhan attended a day-long event at Elan Epic Mall in Sector 70, where she shared her insights on enhancing fitness through yoga.

