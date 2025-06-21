New Delhi, June 21: The State Bank of India (SBI) has reopened the application window for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) under Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2025-26/03. This follows a corrigendum that now allows candidates from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland—who studied English as a subject in Class 10 or 12—to apply for positions in the North East Circle. The online application window is open from June 21 to June 30, 2025.

A total of 2,964 vacancies are available—2,600 regular and 364 backlog posts. Eligible applicants must be graduates, aged 21 to 30 years as of April 30, 2025, and must have two years of officer-level experience in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank. Age relaxations apply for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and PwBD (10–15 years). NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

The selection process includes an Online Test (objective and descriptive), followed by Screening, Interview, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. The Online Test covers English, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude, followed by a 30-minute Descriptive Test (Letter + Essay Writing). No negative marking is applicable. Final merit will be calculated in a 75:25 ratio between the Online Test and Interview. Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The starting basic pay is INR 48,480 with two advance increments. The application fee is INR 750 for General/OBC/EWS. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2025

Visit bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.

Click on “Apply Online” under the CBO Recruitment 2025 section.

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form and upload documents:

• Photo, signature

• Left thumb impression, handwritten declaration

• Educational & experience certificates, ID proof

Pay the application fee, submit the form, and download confirmation for reference.

Apply only for one Circle and ensure language proficiency or academic exemption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).