New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Exports of as many as 16 varieties of mangoes from West Bengal and Bihar to Bahrain commenced on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said.

The fruits have been sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar, it said.

For the first time in this season, it said, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 tonnes of mangoes sourced from farmers in Andhra Pradesh

"In a major boost to mango exports potential from eastern region, sixteen varieties of mangoes including three GI certified Khirsapati & Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) are being exported to Bahrain commencing today," it added.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit.

Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice.

Further it said that opening a window of possibilities of boosting groundnut exports from eastern region, a consignment of 24 tones of groundnuts was exported to Nepal from West Bengal.

Traditionally, Gujarat and Rajasthan have a major share in groundnut exports. India exported 6.38 lakh tonnes (worth of Rs 5381 crore) of groundnuts during 2020-21.

Groundnuts are exported to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Russia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

According to the third advance estimates of oilseeds production by the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare, the groundnut production in 2020-21 is estimated at 101.19 lakh tonne against 99.52 lakh tonne estimated in 2019-20.

Gujarat is the largest producer of groundnuts in the country, which is followed by Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The crop is grown in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. The Kharif season has a share of more than 75 per cent of the total production.

