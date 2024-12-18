New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The government is investing heavily in the northeast to build infrastructure, and there are 19 projects worth Rs 88,000 crore being rolled out in the region, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the CII Annual Tourism Summit, Scindia said that the northeast offers huge opportunities in terms of talents, agriculture, horticulture besides tourism.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

"There are 19 projects right now in the northeast of 88,000 crore. The northeast has seen investment as it has never seen before," Scindia said.

When asked about the issue of Manipur, Scindia said that the issue in the state is an old issue.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"It's not something that's emerged today. It's been an issue for the last two or three decades. Having said that, the government is fully, not only apprised but is tackling the situation to the best of its capability. The rest of the northeast today is, if I use the terminology, an island of tranquillity," Scindia noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)