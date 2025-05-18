New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Two alleged chain snatchers were arrested in east Delhi's Ghazipur with country-made firearms, police said on Sunday.

Arman alias Biji (21) and Sahbaz alias Sukha (25) were arrested from the Paper Market area in Ghazipur during intensified patrolling in response to rising incidents of chain snatching, they said.

During a patrol on May 17, the team intercepted Arman, who was found carrying a country-made firearm and two live cartridges. His questioning led to the arrest of Sahbaz, who was also in possession of an illegal pistol and two live cartridges, they added.

