Amroha (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Four women were killed and more than a dozen others were seriously injured in a blast at a firecracker factory located inside a forest area here on Monday, officials said.

According to district authorities, the explosion took place around two kilometres inside the forest near Atrasi village, where nearly 25 men and women were working at the time.

The blast completely destroyed the tin-roofed structure, hurling debris up to 300 metres and triggering panic in nearby villages, officials said.

District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand visited the spot and confirmed the death of four women. At least 12 others were admitted to the district hospital with critical injuries, they said.

A high-level probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the explosion and verify the legality of the factory's operations, the officials said, adding that records related to its licensing and compliance with safety norms are being scrutinised.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion was heard several kilometres away and was followed by intermittent blasts for nearly 15 minutes, causing fear among locals.

Villagers claimed that the unit had been operating for the past few days and it is suspected to be involved in illegal firework manufacturing.

After the blast, locals rushed to the site and began rescue efforts, pulling out victims from under the rubble and alerting authorities.

Police and administrative personnel, along with fire brigade teams, launched a coordinated operation to rescue those trapped and secure the area.

