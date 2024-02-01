Guduru (AP), Feb 1 (PTI) Six people were arrested with Rs 5.12 crore cash during checking of vehicles in Guduru in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Thursday, a police official said.

According to police, Rs 3.67 crore was seized from P Sai Krishna (56), M Sridhar (48) and G Ravi (32) at Varagali crossing in the Chillakuru police station area.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The cash was recovered during checking of vehicles for illegal liquor and other prohibited items, Guduru sub-divisional police officer M Suryanarayana Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said the three men told police that they were going to Chennai to purchase gold but could not provide documentary proof to substantiate their claims.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

In the second incident, M Lakshman Rao (24) and K Mahesh Kumar (26) were apprehended after Rs 95.5 lakh cash was recovered from their vehicle at Chillakuru bypass road junction around 6 am, police said.

In the third incident, Rs 50 lakh cash was recovered from K Suryanarayana Murthy (59) near Mubarak restaurant around 6 am, they said.

All the six people have been arrested, Reddy said, adding that they are not related to each other.

They will be produced before Income Tax Department officials for further action, the officer said.

The cash seizure comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)