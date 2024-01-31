Mumbai, January 31: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the CUET PG 2024 registration date today, January 31. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official announcement, the date to submit the application form online has been extended to February 7. Candidates can do the final transaction of the application fee till February 8. Post this, the correction window will open on February 9 and will close on February 11. JEE Mains Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for BE/BTech Paper 1 To Be Released Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the registration link.

A new page will open, register using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

The last date to apply for the CUET PG 2024 exam was January 24, which has now been extended till February 7. Applicants must note that the city intimation slips of CUET PG are likely to be released by March 4. Post this, candidates can download their admit cards, which are expected to be out on March 7. CTET 2024 Answer Key to Be Released Soon For Paper 1 and 2; Know When, Where and How to Check.

The CUET PG 2024 exam will be held from March 11 to 28. The duration of the CUET PG 2024 exam will be 1.45 hours, and the exam will be held in three shifts on all exam days. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).