Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) Co-working and office space solutions provider 91Springboard leased an entire building in a commercial hub in the city, marking its entry into the Chennai market, a top official said on Wednesday.

Located in Guindy, the company said the Chennai hub will feature both ready-to-use private suites and fully customised, built-to-suit workspaces for customers.

With the launch of the new 28,000 sq ft hub, Chennai becomes the ninth city in 91Springboard's network, which now offers 30,000 desks across over 1.5 million sq ft in India, the company said in a statement.

The company currently operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Goa, and now Chennai.

Attributing the city's rise as a key growth market in India's commercial real estate landscape, the company said this growth is driven by the expansion of the IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, along with the presence of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Chennai has witnessed record-high office leasing volumes, with multinational and domestic companies committing to long-term leases, it added.

Commenting on the company's entry into the Chennai market, 91Springboard CEO Anshu Sarin said, "Chennai marks an exciting new chapter in 91Springboard's journey. As demand grows for agile, innovation-led workspaces, our Guindy hub offers a mix of ready-to-use offices and built-to-suit spaces tailored for today's dynamic teams."

Sarin added that the company's core focus remains on delivering frictionless, office-as-a-service solutions, so clients can stay focused on their businesses.

"We are not just expanding—we are partnering in Chennai's growth story and building for the future of work," he said.

91Springboard operates across two segments—ready-to-use private suites and flexible seating for immediate occupancy, and customised built-to-suit offices designed as per client specifications, the company said.

