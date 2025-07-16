New Delhi, July 16: There’s a major update for crores of farmers across the country. The central government is set to release the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment soon. Under the PM Kisan scheme, INR 6,000 is provided annually to eligible farmers in three equal installments of INR 2,000. So far, 19 installments have been disbursed. The previous 19th installment was released on February 24, 2025, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers with INR 22,000 crore directly transferred to their bank accounts.

The scheme has been a significant financial support system for small and marginal farmers, helping them manage agricultural and household expenses. Timely release of the installment is crucial, and to ensure uninterrupted payments, farmers must complete all the necessary formalities. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Farmers Receive 20th Instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Know Steps To Check Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date

According to sources, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment is likely to be credited to farmers’ accounts on July 18 or 19, 2025. However, an official announcement from the government is awaited. There’s a strong possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the funds during his visit to East Champaran (Motihari), Bihar, on July 18. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Eligible Farmers Recieve 20th Instalment? Know How To Check Beneficiary Status and Online E-KYC Procedure.

Complete These Steps to Receive INR 2,000 on Time

To receive the 20th installment on time, farmers must ensure that e-KYC is completed. The government has clearly stated that without e-KYC, the installment will not be transferred. It can be completed through OTP on the official website or via biometric verification at the nearest CSC center.

Additionally, farmers must make sure that their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account, and all banking details like account number and IFSC code are correctly updated to avoid payment delays.

Check Name in Beneficiary List and Complete Farmer Registry

Farmers should also check whether their names appear in the PM Kisan Beneficiary List by visiting pmkisan.gov.in. Apart from that, the government has now made Farmer Registry mandatory. Farmers can complete this at their state portals, CSC centers, or using the ‘Farmer Registry App.’

Only those with updated records and verified details will receive the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment without issues.

