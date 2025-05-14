New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Aditya Birla Real Estate on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from continuing operations for March quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 143.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Total income declined to Rs 407.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 823.34 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

For 2024-25, the company posted a net loss of Rs 148.74 crore as against a net profit of Rs 128.25 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 1,257.33 crore from Rs 1,148.71 crore.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, formerly known as Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, has sold its pulp and paper business recently.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 2,026.10 apiece, up 4.66 per cent, on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)