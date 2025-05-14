Patna, May 14: The District Court of Patna released the Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 today, May 14. Those appearing for the Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) mains exam can check their hall tickets at https://dcprequirement.in/admit-card-clerk-login-wtest.aspx. It must be noted that the Bihar Civil Court clerk mains exam is scheduled to take place on May 18 across the state. Those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round of Clerk posts can download the admit card from the official website at patna.dcourts.gov.in.

Applicants will have to use their login credentials to check and download the hall ticket for the Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains exam 2025. They can also download the hall ticket by clicking here. The Bihar Civil Court recruitment is aiming to fill 2,639 Clerk vacancies, including posts such as Upper Divisional Clerk, Court Assistant, and Office Assistant Grade 3. RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Registration Deadline To May 19, Know How To Apply.

How To Download Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website at patna.dcourts.gov.in.

Now, scroll below to the Notification section on the homepage

Click on the "Click here to Download the Admit Card for the Mains Exam of Post of Clerk – Advt. No.- 01/2022" link

You will be redirected to the admit card login page

Enter using your registration number and password

Click on submit

Your Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the admit card.

A total of 42,397 candidates passed the preliminary examination and became eligible to appear for the mains exam. The selection process for the Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2025 for the Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) posts comprises three stages: preliminary test, Written test, and Interview. SBI Massive Hiring Plan: State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty Announces Recruitment of 18,000 Personnel in FY26, Largest Recruitment in Decade.

The interview for the Bihar Civil Court Clerk Recruitment 2025 is likely to be scheduled after the mains results. Candidates can check the official website for the latest updates and developments.

