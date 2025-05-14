Mumbai, May 14: In a firm step towards combating the distribution of counterfeit medicines, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana has enhanced measures to authenticate pharmaceuticals with QR codes. On May 12, 2025, DCA officials conducted a statewide inspection, verifying 296 medical shops and examining more than 300 vulnerable drug brands. Six doubtful batches of drugs were detected and sealed for further testing.

According to new guidelines, drugs under Schedule H2, a list of 300 risky prescription medications, should have QR codes on their labels. The requirement will be effective for all batches produced on or after August 1, 2023. The codes are intended to assist consumers and pharmacists in immediately authenticating the drug.

Easy Steps To Check Medicine Authenticity

To verify if a drug is authentic:

Utilise any good QR code scanning app or smartphone camera.

Scan the code located on the outside packaging or strip.

Cross-check the digital information carefully with the physical label.

Immediately report any discrepancies and do not use the product.

How To Report Suspicious Medicine

If you come across drugs that appear tampered with or inconsistent:

Call the toll-free number of the DCA at 1800 599 6969 (Monday to Saturday, 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM).

Or write to your nearest Drugs Inspector. Contact details are on the DCA website: https://dca.telangana.gov.in

A legitimate QR code should disclose a list of important information upon scanning. These include a product ID, the names of the brand and manufacturer, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and license number. In case the information scanned does not correspond to what is printed on the medicine strip or box, the drug may be counterfeit.

