New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Global seed company Advanta Seeds, part of the UPL Group, said on Thursday it has appointed Rajan Gajaria as vice chairman.

Gajaria has served as a board member of UPL SAS and Advanta for two years and brings over 30 years of experience in the agriculture industry. He joins Advanta following a career at Corteva Agriscience and has spent recent years serving on multiple boards, collaborating with CEOs, venture capitalists and private equity investors.

As Vice Chairman, Gajaria will focus on strategic leadership, driving shareholder value through investment strategies and leading inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions. He will continue to serve on Advanta's Board of Directors, according to a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome Rajan Gajaria as Vice Chairman of Advanta. His deep expertise in the agriculture sector and proven leadership will be pivotal as we accelerate our strategic initiatives," UPL Group CEO and Chairman Jai Shroff said.

