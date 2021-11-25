Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): Leading artificial intelligence and data engineering solutions provider Affine on Thursday said it has collaborated with Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre, a Centre of Excellence on Machine Tools set up by IIT Madras, to research and test technology developments.

The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre in association with Affine would research and test technology development, for specific use cases. It would help enhance Affine's research and development efforts towards industry 4.0 and the manufacturing sector, a company statement said here.

"As an emerging leader in the AI-focused innovation, it would be unfair to say that India is lagging in technology adoption. We have leapfrogged our way into the next technological era, simultaneously accelerating digital adoption," Affine Vice President India Business, Rajesh Narayan said.

"We excel in research and development work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering and manufacturing as skills," he said.

This opportunity to collaborate with IIT-M AMTDC opens up horizons for us while we continue contributing to the growth of the industry, he added.

With globally distributed team of over 500 analytics professionals, Affine covers end-to-end capabilities spanning modern data engineering to core AI and scalable cloud deployment across North America, Europe and Asia.

