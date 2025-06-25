Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is being probed in a 2021 drug case, on Wednesday claimed that a team of the Punjab Vigiliance Bureau has raided his residence.

There was no official confirmation from the Vigilance Bureau on the matter and it is unclear in which connection the "raid" was conducted at the residence of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia's wife and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia claimed that 30-member team of the Bureau entered her house.

She said they have not been informed about why the raid was conducted.

A video was also shared by Bikram Majithia on X in which some people were seen at his house in Amritsar. Majithia claimed they were members of the Vigilance Bureau.

In a post on X, Majithia said he had earlier said that the Bhagwant Mann government was preparing to file a false case against him as it could not find anything against him in the drug case.

Majithia claimed a team of the Vigilance Bureau led by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the vigilance conducted the raid.

"Bhagwant Mann ji, understand this, no matter how many FIRs you register, neither I will be afraid nor your government can suppress my voice," Majithia said.

"I have always talked about the issues of Punjab and will continue to do so," he added.

The Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) is probing a 2021 drug case against Majithia.

The Akali leader had been summoned and questioned many times with regard to the drug case.

In March this year, the SIT had claimed that it had discovered "suspicious financial transactions" in firms linked to Majithia and his family.

The SIT probing the drug case against Majithia had expanded its investigation to scrutinise financial transactions abroad, it had then said.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power.

The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

