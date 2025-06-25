Kolkata, June 25: Curious to know if today’s lucky number will turn your fortune around? The Kolkata Fatafat Result of June 25, 2025, will be declared soon, and thousands of participants are already keeping an eye on the clock. Known for its fast-paced rounds and thrilling payouts, Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as Kolkata FF, remains one of the most followed satta matka-type games in West Bengal capital. The Kolkata FF Result will be announced in eight phases throughout the day, starting at 10 AM. The full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart containing winning numbers can be checked on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Played exclusively in Kolkata, this lottery game operates under local authority supervision and has become a cultural fixture in the city. Participants guess numbers based on strategy and calculation, making it more skill-based than a regular lottery. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is updated every 90 minutes, with the final "bazi" scheduled around 8:30 PM. As excitement builds across the city, eager players are ready to see if their predictions will bring them a win today. Scroll down to check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 25. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 149 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players looking to try their luck in Kolkata FF can find numerous YouTube tutorials explaining how the game works and how to calculate the passing record numbers, a key element in making accurate guesses. While Kolkata Fatafat is a satta matka-style lottery, it operates legally within West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. Other states that allow legal lottery operations include Kerala, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In Kolkata FF, participants must predict the outcome of eight rounds or "bazis" held throughout the day, making it a game of both chance and strategy. While the format is engaging, LatestLY advises players to approach such games with caution due to the financial risks and legal concerns surrounding gambling in many parts of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).