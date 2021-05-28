Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Allcargo Group on Friday said it has facilitated transportation of 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China for the Delhi government in a short period of two weeks.

The oxygen cylinders were transported in eight chartered flights from Shanghai, with Allcargo and its international subsidiary ECU Worldwide arranging flights at origin, securing landing rights from the Chinese civil aviation ministry in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Beijing, the company said in a statement.

Besides getting clearance at origin and destination, it arranged the final delivery to site, entirely on a not-for-profit basis, it said.

The company added that Allcargo and ECU Worldwide set up an emergency response team to carry out the task.

The 6,000 oxygen cylinders were airlifted from China in eight chartered flights on the request of Delhi government to ease the oxygen supply situation in the NCR region, said the statement.

ECU Worldwide Executive Director Vaishnav Shetty said, "India is going through a massive humanitarian crisis and it is only natural that companies like us step up to help the government where we can. These 6,000 oxygen cylinders for Delhi will help ease the pressure."

The company was supported by Give India Foundation, a leading non-governmental organisation, and Luxfer Uttam India.

Earlier in April, Allcargo had flown in 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore on a no-profit basis to Maharashtra on the state government's request.

To meet the rising demand in the state, Allcargo has also shipped two million masks from Singapore for the Maharashtra state government. It will also be shipping another one million masks by air from the USA, China and other countries, the company stated. HRS hrs

