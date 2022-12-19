Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) State-owned regional carrier Alliance Air has extended its global maintenance agreement with aircraft maker ATR for another five years, a statement said on Monday.

Alliance Air, which was part of Air India prior to the full-service carrier going into private hands this January, currently connects 56 domestic destinations with 136 departures per day, operating a fleet of 21 aircraft comprising 20 ATR planes and one Dornier 228.

This year marks 20 years of partnership since the airline signed its first "ATR pay-by-hour maintenance contract" in December 2002, the regional plane maker said in the statement.

Through this package, the airline will continue to benefit from the repair, overhaul and pooling services of line replaceable units, along with the availability and maintenance of propellers and landing gears for its fleet of two ATR 42-600 and 18 ATR 72-600, the company said.

"Alliance Air provides crucial air links that create new opportunities. We have been continuously improving our service quality ever since our first agreement in 2002 to match Alliance Air's needs and, more generally, the challenges of regional airlines today," said David Brigante, senior vice president at ATR.

ATR planes with Alliance Air have been playing a strategic role in enabling the airline to offer quick access to essential services, said Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer M Vineet Sood.

